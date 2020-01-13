PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $11,941.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $11,941.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.