Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of ASX:PL8 opened at A$1.19 ($0.84) on Monday. Plato Income Maximiser has a 52-week low of A$1.00 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of A$1.22 ($0.87). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

Get Plato Income Maximiser alerts:

About Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.