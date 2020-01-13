PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One PlatonCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $869,569.00 and approximately $87,924.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.02012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlatonCoin Token Profile

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,982 tokens. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance.

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

