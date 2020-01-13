PlayChip (PLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $85.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $85.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.95 or 0.05898819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035590 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00120980 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

