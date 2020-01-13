Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Plymouth Ind Re posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Get Plymouth Ind Re alerts:

PLYM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.37. 74,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,688. Plymouth Ind Re has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

Plymouth Ind Re Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Ind Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Ind Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.