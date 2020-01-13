PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $23,436,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,402,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 449,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 5,554.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 351,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 475.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,394,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,285,000 after purchasing an additional 187,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

