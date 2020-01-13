Polianta Ltd Acquires 1,900 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Novocure comprises about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Novocure were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Novocure by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Novocure by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.42. 24,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,805. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -118.01 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $1,558,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 643,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,776,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $541,435.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,961.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 512,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,409,691. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

