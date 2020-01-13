Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,800 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after acquiring an additional 355,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,556,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,583,000 after purchasing an additional 260,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $201.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

