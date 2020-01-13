Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 12,000 Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.87. 28,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,459. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

