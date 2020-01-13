Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 12,800 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. EXACT Sciences makes up about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after purchasing an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 30.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,117,000 after buying an additional 242,225 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 2,096.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 105,850 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded down $11.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.65. 386,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,312. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.35.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

