Polianta Ltd Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Polianta Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.42. 3,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,157. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4643 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

