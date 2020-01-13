Polianta Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 133.5% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 391,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 223,576 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 685,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after buying an additional 36,059 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.5% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 31,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.10. 3,849,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

