Polianta Ltd Invests $1.13 Million in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,671. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

