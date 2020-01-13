Polianta Ltd Invests $12.11 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 862,369 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,769,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,098,000 after buying an additional 92,898 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 447.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 108,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 88,857 shares during the period.

IVE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.30. 69,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.85 and a 52-week high of $130.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.739 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

