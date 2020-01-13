Polianta Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 197.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,939. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.01. 3,398,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,606,362. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

