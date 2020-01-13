Polianta Ltd Purchases New Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

NYSE FCAU traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.20. 129,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

