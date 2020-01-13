Polianta Ltd Sells 5,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Polianta Ltd lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.71. 7,721,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,936,341. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

