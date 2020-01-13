Polianta Ltd Takes $1.13 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,277,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $661,682.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,425,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,659,640 shares of company stock worth $400,067,393. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

NYSE TPX traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

