Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $87,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,731.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 336,148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 328,620 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 97.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,438,000 after purchasing an additional 258,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $29,188,000.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Insulet stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.71. 9,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,937. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $187.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,656.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

