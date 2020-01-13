Polis Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00010645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. Polis has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $10,459.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,276,652 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

