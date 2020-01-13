PolySwarm Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $27,143.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.02093303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00185251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00121960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.