Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Down 14.4% in December

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $179,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 702.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 602,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 19,714.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 571,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 425,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 255,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 208,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 155,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BPOP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,918. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $619.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.