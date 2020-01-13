PopularCoin Trading Down 46.9% Over Last Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $73,849.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00612215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00051463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00078678 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009862 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,989,256,116 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

