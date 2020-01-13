Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Stock Price

Media coverage about West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West End Indiana Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

WEIN stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. West End Indiana Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Get West End Indiana Bancshares alerts:

West End Indiana Bancshares Company Profile

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a chartered saving bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.