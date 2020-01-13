Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Post stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. Post has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Post by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

