Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Powell Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Powell Industries an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

POWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.68 million, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. Powell Industries has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

