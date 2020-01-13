PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PQG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSE PQG opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PQ Group by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PQ Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

