PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSK. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK opened at C$15.50 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 38.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.27.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.98%.

In other news, Director James Estey bought 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$45,370.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,265 shares in the company, valued at C$11,235,060.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,935.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.