PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $64.20. 229,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,893. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $329,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $120,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,087 shares of company stock worth $5,478,413. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,786,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in PriceSmart by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 192,572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,254 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,177.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 85,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

