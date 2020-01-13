Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NASDAQ PRMW traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.91. 11,395,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $435.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $544,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 104.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.