Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Primo Water stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. 6,523,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,028. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $435.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

