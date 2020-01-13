Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.40. 198,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.07.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.