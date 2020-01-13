Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $123.97 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $126.60. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

