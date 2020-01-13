Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFPT. ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

PFPT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 955,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,165. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $2,614,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares in the company, valued at $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,479 shares of company stock worth $6,849,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Proofpoint by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Proofpoint by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,532,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Proofpoint by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

