Propy (PRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Propy has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $99,924.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. During the last week, Propy has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.02093303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00185251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00121960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,173,586 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.