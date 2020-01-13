Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.88) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.90). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protalix Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLX. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

PLX stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

