Proton Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Proton Token has a market cap of $1.03 million and $372,169.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, DDEX, FCoin and LBank. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.02006992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,298,447 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, DDEX, BitForex, FCoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

