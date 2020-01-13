Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ PROV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the second quarter worth $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Provident Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Provident Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Provident Financial by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

