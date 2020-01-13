Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

