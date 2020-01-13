Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.07. 1,517,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

