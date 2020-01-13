PTON Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One PTON token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. PTON has a market capitalization of $317,943.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PTON has traded 57.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,939,156,167 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

