Pundi X Achieves Market Cap of $29.31 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Pundi X has a market cap of $29.31 million and approximately $535,543.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 233,753,799,745 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

