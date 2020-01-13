Pure (PUREX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00858586 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032775 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

