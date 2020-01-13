Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for about $11.56 or 0.00141663 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $818,873.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,845 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

