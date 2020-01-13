Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.50.

MKTX opened at $363.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $206.79 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

