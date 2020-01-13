Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.35.

NYSE ZBH opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $151.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

