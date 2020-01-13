Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted by Analyst

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. Johnson Rice cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $995.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,868,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 256,679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 47.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,898,893 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 700,230 shares during the period.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

