Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

NYSE:EOG opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,474 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

