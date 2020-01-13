Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Reduced by William Blair

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EVO Payments in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $27.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 727,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,946,000 after acquiring an additional 526,836 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,209,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 462,523 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 573.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 324,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 276,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $55,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,582.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,240 in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.