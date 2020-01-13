Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Decreased by Cormark

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cormark has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday.

CVE:KNT opened at C$3.20 on Monday. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market cap of $680.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.29.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

